Bari, Antonella Bellomo al vertice della Prefettura

La visita del Pontefice di febbraio ma anche la criminalità e le vertenze aperte sul territorio. Antonella Bellomo torna a Bari dopo 9 anni e lo fa al vertice della Prefettura.

