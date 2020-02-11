Bari |Al Wojtyla presidio 118 per malati bariatrici

Condividi

Una nuova postazione del 118 – adatta anche al trasporto di malati bariatrici – all’Aeroporto di Bari, unica al sud Italia. Siglata l’intesa con la Asl del capoluogo pugliese.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento