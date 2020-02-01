Bari | Al Piccinni le Mine vaganti di Ozpetek

Condividi

Fino a domenica 2 febbraio, il Teatro Pubblico Pugliese porta al Piccinni di Bari la trasposizione teatrale di Mine Vaganti di Ferzan Ozpetek. Il regista turco passa dalla direzione del film a quella sulla scena

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento