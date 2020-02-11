Bari | Acquedotto Pugliese, oltre 20 milioni di euro per nuovo impianto

Un nuovo impegno di Aqp per risolvere i problemi atavici delle reti fognarie come gli allagamenti con liquami sulla spiaggia di Pane e Pomodoro a Bari. L'impianto ha un valore complessivo di 20,4 milioni di euro.

