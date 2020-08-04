Audace Cerignola | Le chiavi della porta al giovane Tricarico

Il guardiano della porta dell'Audace Cerignola sarà il giovane Tricarico. La società nel frattempo si assicura le prestazioni dell'attaccante classe '97 Tedesco.

