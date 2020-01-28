Atletica e solidarietà | a Barletta la 2^ ediz. “Toro Ten”

  • Atletica e solidarietà | a Barletta la 2^ ediz. “Toro Ten”

A Barletta nello scorso fine settimana il podismo e la solidarietà hanno croso a braccetto grazie alla 2^ edizione della "Toro Ten". Regalati 2 defibrillatori.

