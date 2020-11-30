Assocalciatori, Umberto Calcagno eletto presidente

Assocalciatori, Umberto Calcagno eletto presidente

L'Assemblea generale dell'Associazione Italiana Calciatori (Aic) ha nominato Umberto Calcagno presidente per i prossimi quattro anni.

