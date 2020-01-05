Arcelor Mittal conto alla rovescia per AFO2

Condividi

Martedì prossimo il tribunale del Riesame di Taranto dovrà esprimersi sul ricorso presentato per il dissequestro dell'Altoforno 2 dell'ex Ilva

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento