Calcio | Altro under per il Bisceglie, firma Trovade

  Calcio | Altro under per il Bisceglie, firma Trovade
Calcio | Altro under per il Bisceglie, firma Trovade

Rinforzo under per il centrocampo del Biscgeglie, che ha acquisito a titolo definitivo il centrocampista classe '98 Giordano Trovade. Il giocatore scuola Bologna arriva dal Sudtirol.

