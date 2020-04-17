Allarme fame al circo Orfei bloccato in Salento, interviene Coldiretti

Ad Ortelle il circo Orfei è bloccato da diverse settimane. Questa mattina Coldiretti Lecce ha donato cibo per gli animali e i gestori.

