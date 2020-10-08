Agricoltura e Covid | In Puglia 10 milioni per la sicurezza

Da gennaio ad agosto appena lo 0,2% delle 1281 denunce di infortunio da Covid-19 al lavoro registrate dall’Inail in Puglia riguarda l’agricoltura.

