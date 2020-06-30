Affitti | Sunia chiama Regione: arginare sfratti per morosità

  • Affitti | Sunia chiama Regione: arginare sfratti per morosità

Affitti, dopo la crisi sanitaria si teme l’ondata di sfratti per morosità. Dal Sunia chiamano la Regione per aiutare le famiglie in difficoltà: “Nessun provvedimento per le famiglie in locazione privata”.

