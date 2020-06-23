Acquaviva delle Fonti | All’ospedale Miulli si celebra il coraggio

  • Home
  • Coronavirus
  • Acquaviva delle Fonti | All’ospedale Miulli si celebra il coraggio

Condividi

Premiazione simbolica all'ospedale Miulli di Acquaviva delle Fonti per rendere omaggio all'impegno profuso nel corso dell'emergenza sanitaria

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento