Abusivismo alberghiero, esecutivo detta nuove regole

  Abusivismo alberghiero, esecutivo detta nuove regole

In Puglia nasce una legge regionale contro l'abusivismo alberghiero, l'esecutivo detta nuove regole per stanare gli irregolari. Per gli inadempienti previste sanzioni dai 500 ai 3mila euro

