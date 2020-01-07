Abbuffate natalizie, 2 chili in più sul peso degli italiani

Finite le festività natalizie è tempo di bilanci anche davanti alla bilancia. Si stima che le abbuffate tra natale, capodanno e l'epifania abbiano portato 2 chili in più sul peso degli italiani. Al via dunque la fase detox

