  • A.S. Bisceglie | il club ingaggia il difensore Joao Silva

Restiamo in serie C, si rinforza il difesa il Bisceglie. Alla corte di Mancini arriva dal Trapani Joao Silva che sarà subito a dispozione della squadra

