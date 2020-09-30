A.S. Bisceglie 1913 | Iscrizione campionato serie C ok

  A.S. Bisceglie 1913 | Iscrizione campionato serie C ok

La Covisoc ha dato l'ok per al Bisceglie per l' iscrizione al campionato di serie C. Una nuova ripartenza per il club stellato.

