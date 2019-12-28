A.S. Bisceglie 1913, Canonico cede il club a titolo gratuito

Ieri nel corso del nostro Galà la vice presidentessa del Bisceglie a nome di Nicola Canonico ha ufficializzato la decisione di cedere il club gratuitamente

